Marketplace Morning Report

When ignorance is a good thing

Feb 20, 2020
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech
Marketplace
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech
Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly
Marketplace

Selling off Victoria's Secret
Feb 20, 2020

Selling off Victoria's Secret

L Brands prepare to sell control of Victoria’s Secret. ViacomCBS reports its earnings for the first time since a December merger. The Beatles teach us something about taxes.

Stories From this episode

Econ Extra Credit with David Brancaccio

What the Beatles taught us about tax policy

by David Brancaccio and Rose Conlon Feb 20, 2020
The Fab Four were saying something about British public policy with the lyrics, "There's one for you / Nineteen for me."
The Beatles pose at the BBC Television Studios in London before the start of their world tour in 1966.
Central Press/Getty Images
Music from the episode

Power - Instrumental Nicholas Britell

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Director
Brian Allison Engineer
Miguel Contreras Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Michael Lipkin Producer
Erika Soderstrom Fellow