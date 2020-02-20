Feb 20, 2020
Selling off Victoria’s Secret
L Brands prepare to sell control of Victoria’s Secret. ViacomCBS reports its earnings for the first time since a December merger. The Beatles teach us something about taxes.
Econ Extra Credit with David Brancaccio
What the Beatles taught us about tax policy
The Fab Four were saying something about British public policy with the lyrics, "There's one for you / Nineteen for me."
