Vice President Harris calls out Beijing over South China sea

From the BBC World Service: Speaking in Singapore, Kamala Harris accused China of coercion and intimidation, saying its hotly disputed territorial claims threaten the prosperity of countries in South East Asia. Plus, Airbnb says it will help 20,000 Afghans with temporary housing around the world. And, while Liverpool is no longer a UNESCO World Heritage destination, one city district is nurturing a vibrant, modern cultural scene while staying true to its historic roots.