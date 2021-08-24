Million BazillionBack to BusinessI've Always Wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

Vice President Harris calls out Beijing over South China sea
Aug 24, 2021

From the BBC World Service: Speaking in Singapore, Kamala Harris accused China of coercion and intimidation, saying its hotly disputed territorial claims threaten the prosperity of countries in South East Asia. Plus, Airbnb says it will help 20,000 Afghans with temporary housing around the world. And, while Liverpool is no longer a UNESCO World Heritage destination, one city district is nurturing a vibrant, modern cultural scene while staying true to its historic roots. 

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
