Nearly 1 million Venezuelans find refuge from economic crisis in Colombia
Feb 9, 2021

Colombia has granted legal status to the undocumented migrants, who will be permitted to work and apply for permanent residency. Also, British supermarkets in the European Union face major supply problems because of post-Brexit rules on imports from the U.K.

