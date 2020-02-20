Feb 20, 2020
When ignorance is a good thing
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Home construction ticked up in January. What a jump in the price of acetaminophen in India means for the world's largest generic drug exporter. A look at economic equality through the "veil of ignorance."
Stories From this episode
Want to be fair? Try ignorance.
Harvard Ph.D. candidate Karen Huang explains how ignorance can be used for fair and just decision-making.
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Director
Brian Allison Engineer
Miguel Contreras Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Michael Lipkin Producer
Erika Soderstrom Fellow