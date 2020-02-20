Featured Now Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioUnited States of WorkCheck Your Balance ™️Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly

Marketplace Morning Report

When ignorance is a good thing

Feb 20, 2020
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech
Marketplace
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech
Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly
When ignorance is a good thing
Feb 20, 2020

When ignorance is a good thing

Home construction ticked up in January. What a jump in the price of acetaminophen in India means for the world's largest generic drug exporter. A look at economic equality through the "veil of ignorance." 

Stories From this episode

Want to be fair? Try ignorance.

by David Brancaccio and Daniel Shin Feb 20, 2020
Harvard Ph.D. candidate Karen Huang explains how ignorance can be used for fair and just decision-making.
Loic Venance/AFP via Getty Images
Music from the episode

Warning Sign Talking Heads

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Director
Brian Allison Engineer
Miguel Contreras Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Michael Lipkin Producer
Erika Soderstrom Fellow