We're finally seeing less than 500,000 initial weekly jobless claims

The labor market is trending the right way in the U.S. "It's finally moving in the right direction consistently," said Diane Swonk, chief economist at Grant Thornton. "It looks like momentum is really sticking this time." Swonk said we're also expecting strong numbers for Friday's report on April hiring and unemployment data. She expects the U.S. economy added over 700,000 jobs, "but we could easily exceed 1 million."