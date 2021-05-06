Back to BusinessI've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioThe Uncertain HourMake Me Smart Daily

Could vaccines go open-source?
May 6, 2021

In a major switch, the Biden administration is joining other countries to try to waive intellectual property protections for COVID vaccines. Plus, a pandemic milestone for weekly jobless claims, and it's a positive one. Also, test-driving new sources for the rubber that goes into making tires. And, the Biden administration is now rolling back a Trump-era rule change that would have made it easier for companies to classify gig workers as independent contactors.

COVID-19

U.S. backs waiving patent protections for COVID vaccines

by David Brancaccio and Kristin Schwab
May 6, 2021
Changing international property rules requires unanimous agreement from nations that are part of the World Trade Organization.
Until now, the U.S. had been a major holdout. But Biden’s approval doesn’t necessarily mean a waiver will move forward.
Alex Wong/Getty Images
We're finally seeing less than 500,000 initial weekly jobless claims

The labor market is trending the right way in the U.S. "It's finally moving in the right direction consistently," said Diane Swonk, chief economist at Grant Thornton. "It looks like momentum is really sticking this time." Swonk said we're also expecting strong numbers for Friday's report on April hiring and unemployment data. She expects the U.S. economy added over 700,000 jobs, "but we could easily exceed 1 million."
Tire makers are test-driving new plant-based sources for rubber

by Daniel Ackerman
May 6, 2021
The industry's push to diversify its supply of natural rubber is spurring research into desert shrubs and dandelions.
The new generation of plant-based tires could hit the road in about five years, one expert estimates.
Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images
Workplace Culture

Biden administration sends a signal about gig workers with rule rollback

by Meghan McCarty Carino
May 6, 2021
The Labor Department blocked a Trump-era change that would've made it easier to classify gig workers as independent contractors.
The Trump-era rule was supported by gig platforms like Uber, Lyft and DoorDash.
Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images
Music from the episode

Point Blank - Vocal Mix Sign Of The Times

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
