Dec 15, 2020
A tool for deciding who gets vaccinated when
The CDC's "Social Vulnerability Index" tracks how disasters affect disadvantaged communities. Plus, the Federal Reserve begins its last interest rate meeting under President Donald Trump today. And, what's next for the relationship between China and the U.S.?
Segments From this episode
CDC "vulnerability index" can help states determine distribution of COVID-19 vaccines
The CDC's index weighs factors like a community’s poverty level, racial breakdown and housing.
What kind of Federal Reserve Board of Governors will Biden inherit as the U.S. economy continues pandemic recovery?
Marketplace's Nancy Marshall-Genzer has more.
Rethinking the U.S.-China relationship under the Biden administration
Economist Dean Baker says the two should be sharing intellectual property in health care and climate technology, "not fighting over it."
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
