A tool for deciding who gets vaccinated when
Dec 15, 2020

A tool for deciding who gets vaccinated when

The CDC's "Social Vulnerability Index" tracks how disasters affect disadvantaged communities. Plus, the Federal Reserve begins its last interest rate meeting under President Donald Trump today. And, what's next for the relationship between China and the U.S.?

Segments From this episode

COVID-19

CDC "vulnerability index" can help states determine distribution of COVID-19 vaccines

by Justin Ho
Dec 15, 2020
The CDC's index weighs factors like a community’s poverty level, racial breakdown and housing.
Vials in boxes containing the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are prepared to be shipped at the Pfizer Global Supply Kalamazoo manufacturing plant in Kalamazoo, Mich., on Dec. 13, 2020.
Morry Gash/Pool/AFP via Getty Images
What kind of Federal Reserve Board of Governors will Biden inherit as the U.S. economy continues pandemic recovery?

Marketplace's Nancy Marshall-Genzer has more.
Reimagining the Economy

Rethinking the U.S.-China relationship under the Biden administration

by David Brancaccio , Daniel Shin and Alex Schroeder
Dec 15, 2020
Economist Dean Baker says the two should be sharing intellectual property in health care and climate technology, "not fighting over it."
Then-U.S. Vice President Joe Biden speaking in Beijing in 2013. As president, Biden will inherit a complicated relationship between the giant economies.
Lintao Zhang/Getty Images
Music from the episode

Still Sound Toro y Moi

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
