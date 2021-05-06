Back to BusinessI've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioThe Uncertain HourMake Me Smart Daily

Support for a vaccine patents waiver is growing globally
May 6, 2021

Support for a vaccine patents waiver is growing globally

From the BBC World Service: The Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization has applauded President Joe Biden's decision to back the World Trade Organization move, which aims to boost COVID vaccine production and reduce costs. Plus, a South African firm is developing alpaca antibodies to treat COVID infections. And, it’s not just the beer barrels that are changing at the world’s biggest brewer, as AB InBev announces a new CEO.

