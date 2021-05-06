May 6, 2021
Support for a vaccine patents waiver is growing globally
From the BBC World Service: The Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization has applauded President Joe Biden's decision to back the World Trade Organization move, which aims to boost COVID vaccine production and reduce costs. Plus, a South African firm is developing alpaca antibodies to treat COVID infections. And, it’s not just the beer barrels that are changing at the world’s biggest brewer, as AB InBev announces a new CEO.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
