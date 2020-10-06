Elections 2020Race and EconomyMake Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesMy Economy

Not getting ahead of ourselves on a COVID vaccine
Oct 6, 2020

One think tank says there's a 50% chance of at least one safe and effective vaccine by April. Plus, 2020 election forecasting. And, what Singapore is doing about its worries that people are putting off parenthood during the pandemic.

Segments From this episode

COVID-19

Safe, effective COVID-19 vaccine may not arrive until April 2021 or later

by David Brancaccio , Nova Safo , Candace Manriquez Wrenn and Alex Schroeder
Oct 6, 2020
What does that longer timeline mean for the global economy?
Noel Celis/AFP via Getty Images
Elections 2020

What role can machine-learning election forecasts play in 2020?

by David Brancaccio and Daniel Shin
Oct 6, 2020
Economist Editor-in-Chief Zanny Minton Beddoes sees the magazine's forecasts as complements to traditional political reporting.
Mario Tama/Getty Images
Singapore is offering "pandemic baby bonuses" amid worries that people are postponing parenthood

The BBC's Katie Silver reports.
Music from the episode

Hotsauce Chelsea Monet

