Oct 6, 2020
Not getting ahead of ourselves on a COVID vaccine
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
One think tank says there's a 50% chance of at least one safe and effective vaccine by April. Plus, 2020 election forecasting. And, what Singapore is doing about its worries that people are putting off parenthood during the pandemic.
Subscribe on
Segments From this episode
Safe, effective COVID-19 vaccine may not arrive until April 2021 or later
What does that longer timeline mean for the global economy?
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
SUBSCRIBE
What role can machine-learning election forecasts play in 2020?
Economist Editor-in-Chief Zanny Minton Beddoes sees the magazine's forecasts as complements to traditional political reporting.
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
SUBSCRIBE
Singapore is offering "pandemic baby bonuses" amid worries that people are postponing parenthood
The BBC's Katie Silver reports.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Cheers to our Investors!
Thank you for your generous support!