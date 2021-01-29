Jan 29, 2021
Vaccine rollout woes, GameStop saga send European markets down
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Stock markets in Europe faced an unsteady end to the week with disputes over the supply of vaccines and the GameStop stock roller coaster weighing on investors. Also, GDP readings for European countries illustrate the economic pain cause by additional rounds of lockdowns. And, the illustrator who's viral coronavirus diary has been turned into a book.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director