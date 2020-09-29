Sep 29, 2020
Storing a future COVID vaccine at more than 100 below zero
The supply chain for distributing a vaccine that works may depend on super-cold refrigerators. Plus, a suspected ransomware attack on the computers of Universal Health Services, one of largest hospital chains. And, an update on the still-struggling hotel industry.
Segments From this episode
Cyberattack hits major hospital chain Universal Health Services
There were anecdotal reports of disrupted operations at various hospitals.
Hotels continue to face fixed costs and low occupancy rates
Many urban hotels count on revenue from conferences in the fall that aren't happening because of the pandemic.
Strict storage requirements could pose a problem for future COVID vaccines
Needing to store the vaccine at a temperature range outside the norm adds just one more layer of complexity to the logistical challenge.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
