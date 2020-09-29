Elections 2020Race and EconomyMake Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesMy Economy

Storing a future COVID vaccine at more than 100 below zero
Sep 29, 2020

The supply chain for distributing a vaccine that works may depend on super-cold refrigerators. Plus, a suspected ransomware attack on the computers of Universal Health Services, one of largest hospital chains. And, an update on the still-struggling hotel industry.

Segments From this episode

Cyberattack hits major hospital chain Universal Health Services

by Nova Safo
Sep 29, 2020
There were anecdotal reports of disrupted operations at various hospitals.
BrianAJackson via Getty Images
COVID-19

Hotels continue to face fixed costs and low occupancy rates

by Justin Ho
Sep 29, 2020
Many urban hotels count on revenue from conferences in the fall that aren't happening because of the pandemic.
A tourist checks into a hotel in Savannah, Georgia, earlier this year.
Chandan Khanna/AFP via Getty Images
Fast-Track Vaccines

Strict storage requirements could pose a problem for future COVID vaccines

by David Brancaccio and Candace Manriquez Wrenn
Sep 29, 2020
Needing to store the vaccine at a temperature range outside the norm adds just one more layer of complexity to the logistical challenge.
"The science can be good, but it is of no value if it doesn't ultimately get to the people in an appropriate, safe, secure way that will allow them to derive the benefit," says Thomas Tighe of Direct Relief.
Pedro Vilela/Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
What Trump's taxes tell us about his finances and U.S. tax code
Will U.S. action against SMIC hurt China's tech sector?
Agatha Christie mysteries are still raking in the cash a century on
