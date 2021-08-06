Vacation spots are becoming staycation spots in some parts of the U.S.
Chris Low is here to talk with us on the heels of the Friday jobs report. Also, even temp agencies are feeling the effects of the worker shortage.
Segments From this episode
U.S. adds 943,000 jobs in July
Christopher Low of FHN Financial offers some insights into the July jobs report numbers.
North Carolina encourages staycations
With long-distance tourism limited, the state tries to attract residents to local destinations.
Temp agencies could use more temps themselves
Though IT and health care workers are seeing a boost in wages, administrative assistants and receptionists have seen wages stall.
