Marketplace has a new podcast for kids, "Million Bazillion!" EPISODE OUT NOW
Vacation spots are becoming staycation spots in some parts of the U.S.
Aug 6, 2021

Vacation spots are becoming staycation spots in some parts of the U.S.

Chris Low is here to talk with us on the heels of the Friday jobs report. Also, even temp agencies are feeling the effects of the worker shortage.

Segments From this episode

U.S. adds 943,000 jobs in July

Christopher Low of FHN Financial offers some insights into the July jobs report numbers.
North Carolina encourages staycations

by Leoneda Inge
Aug 6, 2021
With long-distance tourism limited, the state tries to attract residents to local destinations.
“We realized North Carolinians were going to be our best customer during this time,” said Wit Tuttell of Visit NC.
Leoneda Inge
Temp agencies could use more temps themselves

by Matt Levin
Aug 6, 2021
Though IT and health care workers are seeing a boost in wages, administrative assistants and receptionists have seen wages stall.
A job fair and interviews are hosted at the Seminole Hard Rock Casino in May 2021 in Tampa, Florida.
Octavio Jones via Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Biden wants to give workers more flexibility to change jobs or move between states
The antibiotics industry is in trouble. Operation Warp Speed may hold some solutions.
Summer music festivals start comeback tour, with some pandemic tweaks
U.S. job openings high for second consecutive month