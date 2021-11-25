USDA turns an eye toward Indigenous partnerships, food security
Also today: As the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade returns in full force, we look into the company's announcement to cover tuition for its employees. Other companies have made the same pledges, but do those programs work? The BBC reports on a fresh wave of COVID cases that has hit Germany, right as the new incoming government begins to take over.
Segments From this episode
USDA looks at ways to help restore Indigenous foodways
The agency is partnering with groups aiming to add more buffalo to tribal diets and to create an heirloom seed repository, among others.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director