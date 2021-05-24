Back to BusinessThis Is UncomfortableI've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

USDA to begin debt relief for farmers of color
May 24, 2021

The Department of Agriculture is launching this program to remedy a long history of discrimination against some farmers. Also, a forecast for high home prices that could keep rising. And, one small, Black-owned business in North Carolina has survived the pandemic by starting to run errands many customers don’t have time to run.

Segments From this episode

New Reuters poll of housing analysts says home prices will likely continue to rise well into next year

So is it another bubble in the housing market? Things are different this time around, says Julia Coronado, founder and president of MacroPolicy Perspectives. "One big difference between what we're seeing now and what we saw in the housing bubble of the early 2000s is that the credit scores of mortgage borrowers are very high," Coronado said. "So credit quality isn't deteriorating. It's not like we're generating these sales from lending to ever-riskier borrowers. We are lending to very, very strong borrowers. The problem is just that there isn't enough homebuilding." Supply chain bottlenecks are the current theme, Coronado said. She also explained that high home prices could be a signal to state and local governments to change processes such as permitting in order to more quickly increase housing supply.
U.S. Department of Agriculture launching debt relief program for Black, Latinx, Native American and Asian American farmers

Marketplace's Nova Safo has more.
Back to Business

An errand business delivers for its owner, despite the pandemic

by Leoneda Inge
May 24, 2021
Although many Black-owned businesses disappeared during the pandemic, one North Carolina concierge service has thrived.
Tina Travis, founder of Errand Girl of Durham.
Leoneda Inge/North Carolina Public Radio
Music from the episode

It Ain't Me Babe Bob Dylan

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
