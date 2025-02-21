Adventures in HousingEconomic PulseUnlocking The GatesI've Always Wondered ...

USAID cuts hit agricultural research
Feb 21, 2025

USAID cuts hit agricultural research

Bryan Dozier/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images
Funding for agriculture research at 17 labs at U.S. universities is now frozen. We'll parse some of the impacts.

Segments From this episode

Manufacturing sector shows signs of life

by Justin Ho
Feb 21, 2025
Orders of manufactured goods have been picking up in recent months, according to the Institute for Supply Management. That's a sign that production and hiring could increase in the months ahead.
Charly Triballeu/AFP via Getty Images
Policy uncertainty is the theme of the week

by Sabri Ben-Achour

We haven’t had a whole lot of it economic data released this week. Policy that affects the economy, however? We’ve had a ton of that. Let’s see how markets are digesting all of it with Christopher Low, chief economist at FHN Financial in New York.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
John Bruington Media Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Brian Allison Technical Director
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC

