USAID cuts hit agricultural research
Funding for agriculture research at 17 labs at U.S. universities is now frozen. We'll parse some of the impacts.
Segments From this episode
Manufacturing sector shows signs of life
Orders of manufactured goods have been picking up in recent months, according to the Institute for Supply Management. That's a sign that production and hiring could increase in the months ahead.
Policy uncertainty is the theme of the week
We haven’t had a whole lot of it economic data released this week. Policy that affects the economy, however? We’ve had a ton of that. Let’s see how markets are digesting all of it with Christopher Low, chief economist at FHN Financial in New York.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
John Bruington Media Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Brian Allison Technical Director
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC