Feb 16, 2021
Nearly half of the U.S. population is under winter weather alert
And millions are without power in Texas this morning, amid a winter storm that’s affecting a huge swath of the country. Plus, why U.S. semiconductor producers are asking for help from President Joe Biden. And, a rare special enrollment period for Affordable Care Act health insurance plans.
Segments From this episode
4 million across Texas without power Tuesday morning because of winter storm
Marketplace's Nova Safo has more.
Why U.S. chipmakers want government help
The U.S. Semiconductor Industry Association has asked President Biden for robust funding for manufacturing and research.
Federal health care portal reopens for 3-month special enrollment period
The Biden administration plans to spread the word that people can sign up and may be eligible for free or subsidized coverage.
