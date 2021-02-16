The Uncertain HourI've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioRace and EconomyMake Me Smart Daily

Nearly half of the U.S. population is under winter weather alert
Feb 16, 2021

Nearly half of the U.S. population is under winter weather alert

And millions are without power in Texas this morning, amid a winter storm that’s affecting a huge swath of the country. Plus, why U.S. semiconductor producers are asking for help from President Joe Biden. And, a rare special enrollment period for Affordable Care Act health insurance plans.

4 million across Texas without power Tuesday morning because of winter storm

Marketplace's Nova Safo has more.
Why U.S. chipmakers want government help

by Justin Ho
Feb 16, 2021
The U.S. Semiconductor Industry Association has asked President Biden for robust funding for manufacturing and research.
Roughly only 12% of semiconductor chips are made in the U.S., says C.J. Muse, research analyst with investment banking advisory firm Evercore ISI.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
COVID-19

Federal health care portal reopens for 3-month special enrollment period

by Samantha Fields
Feb 16, 2021
The Biden administration plans to spread the word that people can sign up and may be eligible for free or subsidized coverage.
As of Monday, through May 15, people in the 36 states that use HealthCare.gov can sign up for federal insurance plans.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Music from the episode

The Contender Menahan Street Band

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
