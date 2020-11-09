Elections 2020Economic Anxiety Index®Business of VotingMake Me Smart DailyFast-Track Vaccines

How high is U.S.-U.K. trade on President-elect Biden’s agenda?
Nov 9, 2020

British officials are keen to boost the "special relationship" with the United States. Financial markets get a "Biden bounce." Plus, a vote for the next World Trade Organization leader has been postponed indefinitely.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
