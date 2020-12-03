Elections 2020COVID-19Make Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesRace and Economy

U.S. stock markets could get less Chinese business if a new law passes
Dec 3, 2020

U.S. stock markets could get less Chinese business if a new law passes

The Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act has now passed both the House and Senate. Plus, 712,000 new state jobless claims last week. And, how delivery companies will fare having to ship all of the holiday gifts and COVID vaccines.

Segments From this episode

A bill is headed to President Trump's desk that could result in many Chinese companies getting delisted from U.S. stock markets

Marketplace's Marielle Segarra has more.
The pandemic is forcing people off payrolls again, and it's happening in many parts of the country at once

Diane Swonk, chief economist at Grant Thornton, says "25 states, half of all states, reported increases of more than 1,000 initial unemployment claims, some of them significantly higher than that. That really shows the breadth of the losses that were enduring." Swonk also said unemployment claims were heavily concentrated in the same sectors that we saw lose jobs back in February and March, among them food service, retail and health care.
Shipping companies are faced with the logistical challenges of a busier-than-usual holiday season and COVID-19 vaccine distribution

The BBC's Victoria Craig has more.
Music from the episode

Fall In Love Phantogram

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
