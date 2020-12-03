U.S. stock markets could get less Chinese business if a new law passes

The pandemic is forcing people off payrolls again, and it's happening in many parts of the country at once

Diane Swonk, chief economist at Grant Thornton, says "25 states, half of all states, reported increases of more than 1,000 initial unemployment claims, some of them significantly higher than that. That really shows the breadth of the losses that were enduring." Swonk also said unemployment claims were heavily concentrated in the same sectors that we saw lose jobs back in February and March, among them food service, retail and health care.