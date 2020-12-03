Dec 3, 2020
U.S. stock markets could get less Chinese business if a new law passes
The Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act has now passed both the House and Senate. Plus, 712,000 new state jobless claims last week. And, how delivery companies will fare having to ship all of the holiday gifts and COVID vaccines.
A bill is headed to President Trump's desk that could result in many Chinese companies getting delisted from U.S. stock markets
Marketplace's Marielle Segarra has more.
The pandemic is forcing people off payrolls again, and it's happening in many parts of the country at once
Diane Swonk, chief economist at Grant Thornton, says "25 states, half of all states, reported increases of more than 1,000 initial unemployment claims, some of them significantly higher than that. That really shows the breadth of the losses that were enduring." Swonk also said unemployment claims were heavily concentrated in the same sectors that we saw lose jobs back in February and March, among them food service, retail and health care.
Shipping companies are faced with the logistical challenges of a busier-than-usual holiday season and COVID-19 vaccine distribution
The BBC's Victoria Craig has more.
