Will oil woes mean cheaper gas?
Apr 21, 2020

Will oil woes mean cheaper gas?

U.S. oil prices rebound after falling below zero for the first time in history. A Bollywood movie stunt double says she's struggling financially as India's film industry remains shut down.

What's going on with oil prices?

by Victoria Craig
Apr 21, 2020
If you're a consumer stuck in lockdown, you may not benefit from lower prices.
Oil prices have turned negative amid this historic rout. Does that have implications for consumers?
Mauro Pimentel/AFP via Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Director
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Michael Lipkin Producer
Erika Soderstrom Fellow
