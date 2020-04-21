As COVID-19 reshapes our economy, our newsletter will help you unpack the news from the day.
Apr 21, 2020
Will oil woes mean cheaper gas?
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
U.S. oil prices rebound after falling below zero for the first time in history. A Bollywood movie stunt double says she's struggling financially as India's film industry remains shut down.
Subscribe on
Stories From this episode
What's going on with oil prices?
If you're a consumer stuck in lockdown, you may not benefit from lower prices.
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Director
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Michael Lipkin Producer
Erika Soderstrom Fellow
What happened today?
Make today make sense with our new 10-minute daily Make Me Smart podcast.