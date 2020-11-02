Nov 2, 2020
Checking in with U.S. manufacturing
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Ahead of the election, a look at one of President Trump's promises for the manufacturing industry and whether or not he's kept it. Plus, how one European country with a population the size of Maine has figured out online voting.
Subscribe on
Segments From this episode
Has Trump kept his promises to U.S. manufacturing and Carrier?
As president-elect, Trump cut a deal to keep a manufacturing plant in Indiana. But the industry's workers have still taken a hit.
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
SUBSCRIBE
Estonia proves trust is at the heart of online voting
And, for the country's citizens, 99% of public services happen online. Voting was added to that list in 2005.
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
SUBSCRIBE
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director