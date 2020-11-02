Economic Anxiety Index®Elections 2020Make Me Smart DailyBusiness of VotingFast-Track Vaccines

Checking in with U.S. manufacturing
Nov 2, 2020

Checking in with U.S. manufacturing

Ahead of the election, a look at one of President Trump's promises for the manufacturing industry and whether or not he's kept it. Plus, how one European country with a population the size of Maine has figured out online voting.

Segments From this episode

Elections 2020

Has Trump kept his promises to U.S. manufacturing and Carrier?

by David Brancaccio , Nova Safo and Alex Schroeder
Nov 2, 2020
As president-elect, Trump cut a deal to keep a manufacturing plant in Indiana. But the industry's workers have still taken a hit.
A Federal Reserve analysis found that the trade war with China actually ended up costing more U.S. manufacturing jobs than it created.
Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images
Business of Voting

Estonia proves trust is at the heart of online voting

by Victoria Craig
Nov 2, 2020
And, for the country's citizens, 99% of public services happen online. Voting was added to that list in 2005.
With the COVID-19 pandemic forcing many Americans to vote early, the idea of casting ballots online has become an attractive possibility. The small European nation of Estonia has proved it's possible, but how feasible is it for the U.S.?
Raigo Pajula/AFP via Getty Images
Music from the episode

Wynona's Big Brown Beaver Primus

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
