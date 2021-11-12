Temporarily UnavailableHow We SurviveI've Always Wondered ...Quitting TimeMake Me Smart Daily

US intelligence community urges caution to tech companies doing foreign business
Nov 12, 2021

US intelligence community urges caution to tech companies doing foreign business

Also today: We discuss the further effects of recent inflation, especially when it comes to how consumers feel about their spending as holiday shopping continues.

Segments From this episode

U.S. officials warn tech companies of foreign threats in five key areas

by Sabri Ben-Achour , Alex Schroeder and Rose Conlon
Nov 12, 2021
Why U.S. counterintelligence officials are telling companies to be wary about foreign business deals.
Counterintelligence officials are telling American companies to be wary about foreign attempts to target developments in artificial intelligence, quantum information systems, biotechnology, semiconductors and autonomous systems.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
