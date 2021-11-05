US hiring bounces back in October with 531,000 jobs added
Also today: we try to figure out who foots the bill when it comes to the new OSHA vaccination rules for companies. Union workers at John Deere are still on strike, and negotiations appear to be at an impasse. People who are entertaining thoughts of traveling for the holidays might want to consider a multitude of very costly factors.
Segments From this episode
New OSHA vaccination guidelines for large employers: Who pays what?
Costs include time off for workers to get shots, and the cost of testing for those who don't want to get vaccinated.
Planning to travel for the holidays? Prepare for some expensive headaches.
'Tis the season of high gas prices, long lines at rental car counters, and cancelled flights.
Deere union remains on strike, holding out for a better deal
Observers say inflation makes it harder to agree on a long-term contract.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director