US hiring bounces back in October with 531,000 jobs added
Nov 5, 2021

US hiring bounces back in October with 531,000 jobs added

Also today: we try to figure out who foots the bill when it comes to the new OSHA vaccination rules for companies. Union workers at John Deere are still on strike, and negotiations appear to be at an impasse. People who are entertaining thoughts of traveling for the holidays might want to consider a multitude of very costly factors.

Segments From this episode

New OSHA vaccination guidelines for large employers: Who pays what?

by Meghan McCarty Carino
Nov 5, 2021
Costs include time off for workers to get shots, and the cost of testing for those who don't want to get vaccinated.
Pedestrians wearing facemasks walk past a sign posting Covid-19 requirements in front of a store in Hollywood, California on Nov. 2, 2021.
FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images
Planning to travel for the holidays? Prepare for some expensive headaches.

by Justin Ho
Nov 5, 2021
'Tis the season of high gas prices, long lines at rental car counters, and cancelled flights.
High gas prices are just one of the many issues awaiting holiday travelers this season.
Getty Images
Deere union remains on strike, holding out for a better deal

by Caroline Champlin
Nov 5, 2021
Observers say inflation makes it harder to agree on a long-term contract.
In this aerial view, construction and farming vehicles manufactured by John Deere sit in a yard at the John Deere Dubuque Works facility on Oct. 15, 2021 in Dubuque, Iowa. More than 10,000 John Deere employees nationwide, represented by the UAW, walked off the job in October after failing to agree to the terms of a new contract.
Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director

