Sep 3, 2020
The giant federal deficit, approaching WWII levels
The debt looks a lot like it did in 1946. Also, another 880,000 people signed up for jobless benefits. That seems down, yet it is a false comparison. And, KFC is caught between the Trump administration and Chinese tech companies.
U.S. debt is hitting historic heights. How much of a problem is that?
The last time the deficit was this high, as a percentage of the total economy, was 1946.
Why it's hard to compare the latest reading on people filing for unemployment
Any way you cut it, the economy is not recovering fast enough, says Diane Swonk, chief economist at Grant Thornton. She breaks down the numbers.
Diners in China use WeChat to order from KFC. With the Trump administration's ban, that's a problem for the fast food company.
The BBC's Robin Brant has more.
