SpecialsUnemployment 2020Make Me Smart DailyRace and EconomyReimagining the Economy

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
The giant federal deficit, approaching WWII levels
Sep 3, 2020

The giant federal deficit, approaching WWII levels

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
The debt looks a lot like it did in 1946. Also, another 880,000 people signed up for jobless benefits. That seems down, yet it is a false comparison. And, KFC is caught between the Trump administration and Chinese tech companies.

Segments From this episode

U.S. debt is hitting historic heights. How much of a problem is that?

by David Brancaccio , Candace Manriquez Wrenn , Erika Soderstrom and Alex Schroeder
Sep 3, 2020
The last time the deficit was this high, as a percentage of the total economy, was 1946.
A national debt counter from mid-June. The U.S. is approaching a position it has not seen since World War II, as the amount of government debt is on pace to exceed the size of the nation's economy.
Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Why it's hard to compare the latest reading on people filing for unemployment

Any way you cut it, the economy is not recovering fast enough, says Diane Swonk, chief economist at Grant Thornton. She breaks down the numbers.
Listen Now
Share Now on:

Diners in China use WeChat to order from KFC. With the Trump administration's ban, that's a problem for the fast food company.

The BBC's Robin Brant has more.
Listen Now
Share Now on:

Music from the episode

Change Of Heart El Perro Del Mar

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Do employees have a say in whether to go on payroll tax holiday?
COVID-19
Do employees have a say in whether to go on payroll tax holiday?
Remittances to some Latin American countries are booming
COVID-19
Remittances to some Latin American countries are booming
CDC issues nationwide ban on evictions through the end of the year
COVID-19
CDC issues nationwide ban on evictions through the end of the year
Why centering Black women in the economy could benefit everyone
Race and Economy
Why centering Black women in the economy could benefit everyone