Nov 20, 2020
Recent data does not tell the full story of the COVID economy
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
In October, the U.S. built on earlier gains in retail spending and home construction. But the economic story does not stop there. Plus, is it time to pull back on some of the Fed's ability to fight financial emergencies?
Subscribe on
Segments From this episode
Recently released economic data on October looks upbeat. Our pandemic reality does not.
Sure, there was strong growth in home construction and slight growth for retail sales, but that was October. Christopher Low, chief economist at FHN Financial, says that it seems "increasingly inevitable that the state and local restrictions on activity, which of course are already increasing, we'll have to tighten up enough that we're looking at some really significant growth speed bumps." There's positive vaccine news, yes, but Low says he thinks it's months before that translates into herd immunity.
Mnuchin moves to cut off Fed pandemic emergency lending program
Economist Karen Petrou says the Fed programs have fallen short, but that the Fed needs some facilities in the face of inaction from Congress.
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director