Elections 2020COVID-19Make Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesRace and Economy

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Recent data does not tell the full story of the COVID economy
Nov 20, 2020

Recent data does not tell the full story of the COVID economy

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
In October, the U.S. built on earlier gains in retail spending and home construction. But the economic story does not stop there. Plus, is it time to pull back on some of the Fed's ability to fight financial emergencies?

Segments From this episode

Recently released economic data on October looks upbeat. Our pandemic reality does not.

Sure, there was strong growth in home construction and slight growth for retail sales, but that was October. Christopher Low, chief economist at FHN Financial, says that it seems "increasingly inevitable that the state and local restrictions on activity, which of course are already increasing, we'll have to tighten up enough that we're looking at some really significant growth speed bumps." There's positive vaccine news, yes, but Low says he thinks it's months before that translates into herd immunity.
Listen Now
Share Now on:
COVID-19

Mnuchin moves to cut off Fed pandemic emergency lending program

by David Brancaccio , Meredith Garretson , Erika Soderstrom and Alex Schroeder
Nov 20, 2020
Economist Karen Petrou says the Fed programs have fallen short, but that the Fed needs some facilities in the face of inaction from Congress.
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell testify during a Senate Banking Committee hearing on Capitol Hill on Sept. 24, 2020 in Washington.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Music from the episode

Warning Sign Talking Heads

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
NY Fed's John Williams on the state of the recovery
COVID-19
NY Fed's John Williams on the state of the recovery
Starbucks and Home Depot permanently raising wages
Starbucks and Home Depot permanently raising wages
How the Spanish flu contributed to the rise of Hollywood
How the Spanish flu contributed to the rise of Hollywood
The voting power of Georgia teens in Senate runoff elections
Elections 2020
The voting power of Georgia teens in Senate runoff elections