The U.S. doesn’t have enough cybersecurity experts
May 13, 2021

The U.S. doesn't have enough cybersecurity experts

As fallout from the Colonial Pipeline ransomware attack continues, demand is growing for cybersecurity experts. But there aren't enough to go around. Plus, you can no longer buy a Tesla with Bitcoin. And, fierce competition among real estate brokerages in this hot housing market.

Segments From this episode

It's a buyer's market for real estate businesses

by Amy Scott
May 13, 2021
Would-be homeowners aren't the only ones in the market for some new property.
Big brokerages, like Compass and Realogy, have been on a tear to to buy up their competitors, along with their agents, and expand their range of business.
Chris Delmas/AFP via Getty Images
Fuel shortages at gas stations following pipeline hack
Fuel shortages at gas stations following pipeline hack
Raising prices helped this greens farmer stay afloat
My Economy
Raising prices helped this greens farmer stay afloat

Which rose first: the price of chicken or corn?
Which rose first: the price of chicken or corn?