May 13, 2021
The U.S. doesn’t have enough cybersecurity experts
As fallout from the Colonial Pipeline ransomware attack continues, demand is growing for cybersecurity experts. But there aren't enough to go around. Plus, you can no longer buy a Tesla with Bitcoin. And, fierce competition among real estate brokerages in this hot housing market.
It's a buyer's market for real estate businesses
Would-be homeowners aren't the only ones in the market for some new property.
