Awaiting U.S. company profit reports
Apr 8, 2020

Awaiting U.S. company profit reports

Some rebounding for U.S. markets; less confidence for those in Europe. Honda, Nissan and Tesla on the list of car companies triggering mass furloughs of factory workers. An update on the extra $600 in unemployment benefits.

Stories From this episode

COVID-19

Automakers announce furloughs due to COVID-19 shutdowns

by Jack Stewart
Apr 8, 2020
The auto industry is juggling the need to cut costs while preserving its workforce to ramp up once factories reopen.
Nissan has furloughed about 10,000 employees at plants in Tennessee and Mississippi.
Christopher Furlong/Getty Images
COVID-19

COVID-19 forces auto industry to adapt

by Sue Carpenter
Apr 8, 2020
Dealerships are ramping up online sales and offering deferred payment plans.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Director
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Michael Lipkin Producer
Erika Soderstrom Fellow

