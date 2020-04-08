As COVID-19 reshapes our economy, our newsletter will help you unpack the news from the day.
Apr 8, 2020
Awaiting U.S. company profit reports
Some rebounding for U.S. markets; less confidence for those in Europe. Honda, Nissan and Tesla on the list of car companies triggering mass furloughs of factory workers. An update on the extra $600 in unemployment benefits.
Stories From this episode
COVID-19
Automakers announce furloughs due to COVID-19 shutdowns
The auto industry is juggling the need to cut costs while preserving its workforce to ramp up once factories reopen.
COVID-19
COVID-19 forces auto industry to adapt
Dealerships are ramping up online sales and offering deferred payment plans.
