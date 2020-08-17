Aug 17, 2020
The U.S. trade talks that never happened
U.S.-China trade talks were abruptly canceled this weekend. Plus, don't let the strong retail sales number fool you — in-store shopping is down. And, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot's plan to end poverty in her city.
Segments From this episode
No new date has been given for resuming U.S.-China trade talks
The BBC's Andrew Walker reports.
Let's not get too carried away with the news that retails sales returned to pre-pandemic levels in July
As Marketplace's Mitchell Hartman reports, there were huge declines in shopping in-person at department stores and clothing stores.
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot on rebuilding trust between the city and its people
Lightfoot wants to "unwind" Chicago's "addiction to fines and fees" so as to not drive people into bankruptcy and out of the economy.
