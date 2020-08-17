SpecialsUnemployment 2020Make Me Smart DailyRace and EconomyReimagining the Economy

The U.S. trade talks that never happened
Aug 17, 2020

The U.S. trade talks that never happened

U.S.-China trade talks were abruptly canceled this weekend. Plus, don't let the strong retail sales number fool you — in-store shopping is down. And, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot's plan to end poverty in her city.

Segments From this episode

No new date has been given for resuming U.S.-China trade talks

The BBC's Andrew Walker reports.
Let's not get too carried away with the news that retails sales returned to pre-pandemic levels in July

As Marketplace's Mitchell Hartman reports, there were huge declines in shopping in-person at department stores and clothing stores.
Reimagining the Economy

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot on rebuilding trust between the city and its people

by David Brancaccio , Meredith Garretson and Daniel Shin
Aug 17, 2020
Lightfoot wants to "unwind" Chicago's "addiction to fines and fees" so as to not drive people into bankruptcy and out of the economy.
Scott Olson/Getty Images
Music from the episode

Cautioners Jimmy Eat World

