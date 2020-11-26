Nov 26, 2020
That trade deal with China? No working out so well.
Plus, with all of the holiday sales here or just ahead, 75% of shoppers say they're planning to avoid crowds and shop online, according to a survey from Deloitte. And, an American Thanksgiving experience in London.
China has imported just over half of what it should have by this point in the U.S. phase one trade deal, analysis finds
Marketplace's Nova Safo has more.
Online shopping uptick expected to continue for holidays
But the uncertainty of this holiday season could give small, local businesses an edge if they offer last-minute shopping options.
London restaurant brings Philly-style love to Thanksgiving lockdown
One American bar has rolled out all the Thanksgiving must-haves in one easy-to-eat Philadelphia-style sandwich.
