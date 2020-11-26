Elections 2020COVID-19Make Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesRace and Economy

That trade deal with China? No working out so well.
Nov 26, 2020

That trade deal with China? No working out so well.

Nov 26, 2020

Plus, with all of the holiday sales here or just ahead, 75% of shoppers say they're planning to avoid crowds and shop online, according to a survey from Deloitte. And, an American Thanksgiving experience in London.

China has imported just over half of what it should have by this point in the U.S. phase one trade deal, analysis finds

Marketplace's Nova Safo has more.
COVID-19

Online shopping uptick expected to continue for holidays

by Samantha Fields
Nov 26, 2020
But the uncertainty of this holiday season could give small, local businesses an edge if they offer last-minute shopping options.
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Housing Works
COVID-19

London restaurant brings Philly-style love to Thanksgiving lockdown

by Victoria Craig
Nov 26, 2020
One American bar has rolled out all the Thanksgiving must-haves in one easy-to-eat Philadelphia-style sandwich.
JP Teti, owner of the Philadelphia-style restaurant in London called Passyunk Avenue, with his Thanksgiving offer, the Gobbler LOVEbundle.
Max Schroeter, Uneek Media
Music from the episode

Plastic Love Friday Night Plans

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
