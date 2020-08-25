Aug 25, 2020
The U.S.-China trade deal is alive and well, officials say
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
U.S. and China trade officials spoke by phone Monday night. Plus, furloughs are set to hit Delta Airlines pilots this fall. And, research suggests that differences in the way men and women network could play a role in gender gaps.
Subscribe on
Segments From this episode
For markets, a drama-free U.S.-China trade deal is a good one
David Kelly, chief global strategist at JP Morgan Funds, has more on what's moving markets on Tuesday.
Delta Airlines says it plans to furlough almost 2,000 pilots in October
Marketplace's Jasmine Garsd reports.
Networking differences may play a role in workplace gender gaps, study finds
Women connect more closely with fewer people. Men tend to have looser, sparser networks.
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director