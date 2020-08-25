SpecialsMake Me Smart DailyRace and EconomyReimagining the Economy

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
The U.S.-China trade deal is alive and well, officials say
Aug 25, 2020

The U.S.-China trade deal is alive and well, officials say

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
U.S. and China trade officials spoke by phone Monday night. Plus, furloughs are set to hit Delta Airlines pilots this fall. And, research suggests that differences in the way men and women network could play a role in gender gaps.

Segments From this episode

For markets, a drama-free U.S.-China trade deal is a good one

David Kelly, chief global strategist at JP Morgan Funds, has more on what's moving markets on Tuesday.
Listen Now
Share Now on:

Delta Airlines says it plans to furlough almost 2,000 pilots in October

Marketplace's Jasmine Garsd reports.
Listen Now
Share Now on:

Networking differences may play a role in workplace gender gaps, study finds

by Sabri Ben-Achour and Rose Conlon
Aug 25, 2020
Women connect more closely with fewer people. Men tend to have looser, sparser networks.
pixelfit/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Music from the episode

Breezeblocks alt-J

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Outdoor dining is helping restaurants stay alive. It also comes with a lot of challenges.
COVID-19
Outdoor dining is helping restaurants stay alive. It also comes with a lot of challenges.
Trump doubles down on trade; China is far from meeting promises
Trade showdown
Trump doubles down on trade; China is far from meeting promises
Secrets for starting a business
Million Bazillion
Secrets for starting a business
Why the founders of Crowns & Hops are running a brewing company with a mission
Race and Economy
Why the founders of Crowns & Hops are running a brewing company with a mission