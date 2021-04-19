U.S. and China agree to cooperate on climate change

"The conversation on inflation actually feels a little bit more balanced than it was before"

That's according to Julia Coronado, founder and president of MacroPolicy Perspectives, and the evidence is a drop in the 10-year Treasury yield compared to last week, with more people buying the notes. "Even after a somewhat stronger than expected inflation report last week, we actually saw people coming in and buying bonds at these yield levels," Coronado said. It's "the notion that it's going to be transitory, that we're going to have this reopening, we're going to have some push in energy prices and some other prices on reopening. But then, overall, the economy is going to be able to absorb the stimulus just fine, and we're going to move forward without hyperinflation."