US central bank poised to ease up on economic stimulus this fall
The White House is holding another meeting today with representatives of major companies to try to find solutions to the semiconductor chip shortage. The Evergrande debt saga in China is providing a few harsh lessons to be learned for the rest of the world, as Diane Swonk notes in our markets discussion. Speaking of lessons, what have we learned from the Enron scandal 20 years ago? We try to find answers with Bethany McLean, who covered Enron for Fortune.
Fed sending strong signals that tapering could be on the way
The big question has been when we could start seeing the tapering of bond purchasing.
The Enron scandal: 20 years later, what’s changed?
Very little, according to Bethany McLean, the first financial reporter to ask questions about Enron's accounting practices.
