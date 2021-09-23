US central bank poised to ease up on economic stimulus this fall

The White House is holding another meeting today with representatives of major companies to try to find solutions to the semiconductor chip shortage. The Evergrande debt saga in China is providing a few harsh lessons to be learned for the rest of the world, as Diane Swonk notes in our markets discussion. Speaking of lessons, what have we learned from the Enron scandal 20 years ago? We try to find answers with Bethany McLean, who covered Enron for Fortune.