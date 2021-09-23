How We SurviveI've Always Wondered ...The Big ReturnEcon Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

US central bank poised to ease up on economic stimulus this fall
Sep 23, 2021

The White House is holding another meeting today with representatives of major companies to try to find solutions to the semiconductor chip shortage. The Evergrande debt saga in China is providing a few harsh lessons to be learned for the rest of the world, as Diane Swonk notes in our markets discussion. Speaking of lessons, what have we learned from the Enron scandal 20 years ago? We try to find answers with Bethany McLean, who covered Enron for Fortune.

Segments From this episode

Fed sending strong signals that tapering could be on the way

The big question has been when we could start seeing the tapering of bond purchasing.
The Enron scandal: 20 years later, what’s changed?

by David Brancaccio and Rose Conlon
Sep 23, 2021
Very little, according to Bethany McLean, the first financial reporter to ask questions about Enron's accounting practices.
Former Enron CEO and Chairman Kenneth Lay is sworn in before the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation in 2002.
Stephen Jaffe/AFP/Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director

