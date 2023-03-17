Silicon Valley Bank CollapseTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseMillion BazillionI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
Uproar in France as pension reform is pushed through parliament
Mar 17, 2023

Uproar in France as pension reform is pushed through parliament

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
From the BBC World Service: There have been protests inside and outside the French parliament as President Emmanuel Macron invoked special constitutional powers to pass his contentious pensions bill, which he said is needed to ensure the system does not go bust. BBC Paris Correspondent Hugh Schofield was watching proceedings unfold in the French capital. Plus, today is St Patrick's Day, so how does Ireland make the most of this opportunity when it comes to trade? Marketplace's Leanna Bryne's been finding out.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

7:43 AM PDT
8:32
3:00 AM PDT
7:41
7:31 AM PDT
1:50
4:53 PM PDT
16:22
Mar 16, 2023
29:24
Mar 15, 2023
4:23
Dec 8, 2022
39:27
What is "moral hazard," and why does Silicon Valley Bank have us talking about it again?
Silicon Valley Bank Collapse
What is "moral hazard," and why does Silicon Valley Bank have us talking about it again?
"You only live once" may explain Americans' continued spending spree
"You only live once" may explain Americans' continued spending spree
What is "duration risk"? (And how did it get Silicon Valley Bank into trouble?)
Silicon Valley Bank Collapse
What is "duration risk"? (And how did it get Silicon Valley Bank into trouble?)
After Norfolk derailment, Biden wants more funding for the EPA
After Norfolk derailment, Biden wants more funding for the EPA

It’s the last day of our March fundraiser! 

Donate what you can by midnight tonight and help us stay on track for our fiscal year. 

Give Now