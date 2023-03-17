Uproar in France as pension reform is pushed through parliament

From the BBC World Service: There have been protests inside and outside the French parliament as President Emmanuel Macron invoked special constitutional powers to pass his contentious pensions bill, which he said is needed to ensure the system does not go bust. BBC Paris Correspondent Hugh Schofield was watching proceedings unfold in the French capital. Plus, today is St Patrick's Day, so how does Ireland make the most of this opportunity when it comes to trade? Marketplace's Leanna Bryne's been finding out.