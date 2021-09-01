Unpacking the memories of a Michigan sports-card store
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Also today: We also delve into the decline of auto sales. Susan Schmidt joins us as our guest to discuss the markets.
Segments From this episode
What's with declining auto sales?
Demand is strong, especially for family vehicles. But supply? Not so much.
Remembering Downriver Rookie, a beloved Michigan sports-card shop
"You can almost smell the cards when you think about it hard enough," said high school teacher Ken Cameron.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director