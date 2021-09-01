Million BazillionBack to BusinessI've Always Wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

Unpacking the memories of a Michigan sports-card store
Sep 1, 2021

Also today: We also delve into the decline of auto sales. Susan Schmidt joins us as our guest to discuss the markets.

Segments From this episode

What's with declining auto sales?

by Mitchell Hartman
Sep 1, 2021
Demand is strong, especially for family vehicles. But supply? Not so much.
In this aerial photo from a drone, brand new Subaru cars sit in an Auto Warehouse Co. storage lot on April 30, 2020 in Richmond, California.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Vanishing America

Remembering Downriver Rookie, a beloved Michigan sports-card shop

by Rose Conlon
Sep 1, 2021
"You can almost smell the cards when you think about it hard enough," said high school teacher Ken Cameron.
Ken Cameron still has the baseball cards he bought at Downriver Rookie. "Baseball was such a part of my grandfather's life, my father's life, my life," he says.
Courtesy Ken Cameron
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director

