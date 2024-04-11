Unpacking the extent of this year’s FAFSA mess
Lawmakers and college officials took to Capitol Hill to express their frustrations at the botched rollout of an updated financial aid form.
Bummed about yesterday's inflation numbers? Just wait, there's more
On Wednesday, we learned the consumer price index was up 3.5% in March — higher than in February … which was in turn higher than in January. That’s certainly not ideal. Today, we’ve got a measure of prices at the wholesale level, showing they were up 2.1% year over year. Let’s go through what that means with KPMG chief economist Diane Swonk.
About the FAFSA snafu...
Republicans, Democrats and college officials got a chance to vent about the Education Department’s botched rollout of an updated college financial aid form on Wednesday. At a House subcommittee hearing, they complained about unrelenting delays and glitches affecting college plans for millions of families.
An inside look at the return of Marketplace's “Million Bazillion” podcast
“Million Bazillion” co-host Bridget Bodnar gives a sneak peek of the latest season.
