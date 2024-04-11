Democracy in the DesertBaltimore Bridge CollapseHealth and WealthI've Always Wondered ...

Unpacking the extent of this year’s FAFSA mess
Apr 11, 2024

Dana Jacobs/Getty Images
Lawmakers and college officials took to Capitol Hill to express their frustrations at the botched rollout of an updated financial aid form.

Segments From this episode

Bummed about yesterday's inflation numbers? Just wait, there's more

by Sabri Ben-Achour
On Wednesday, we learned the consumer price index was up 3.5% in March — higher than in February … which was in turn higher than in January. That’s certainly not ideal. Today, we’ve got a measure of prices at the wholesale level, showing they were up 2.1% year over year. Let’s go through what that means with KPMG chief economist Diane Swonk.
About the FAFSA snafu...

by Nancy Marshall-Genzer

Republicans, Democrats and college officials got a chance to vent about the Education Department’s botched rollout of an updated college financial aid form on Wednesday. At a House subcommittee hearing, they complained about unrelenting delays and glitches affecting college plans for millions of families.

An inside look at the return of Marketplace's “Million Bazillion” podcast

by Nova Safo and Natalie White
Apr 11, 2024
“Million Bazillion” co-host Bridget Bodnar gives a sneak peek of the latest season.
Courtesy Marketplace
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC
Lis Mahy Producer, BBC

