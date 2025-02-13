Unlocking The GatesTrump's Second TermI've Always Wondered ...Los Angeles Wildfires

Unlocking The Gates: Racial covenants go national
Feb 13, 2025

Unlocking The Gates: Racial covenants go national

Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
Today, we'll explore It's about how discrimination in Minnesota became national policy.

Segments From this episode

Retail vacancy rates are at a historic low — so why aren't developers building more stores?

by Henry Epp
Feb 13, 2025
The problem is that investors can make more money right now building other kinds of properties.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Unlocking The Gates

Black families in this Minnesota suburb found homes, despite racism in real estate

by Lee Hawkins , Kelly Silvera , Marcel Malekebu , Meredith Garretson , Alex Schroeder and Gary O'Keefe
Feb 12, 2025
Decades of discriminatory housing practices created racial disparities in home ownership and wealth. The fight for equity in Minnesota continues today.
An aerial view of Maplewood, Minnesota.
Ben Garvin
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
John Bruington Media Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Brian Allison Technical Director
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC

