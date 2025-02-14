Unlocking The Gates: How wrongs might be righted
Today, we hear from Minnesota Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan about what reparatory justice might look like for the state's past racist housing practices.
Black families in this Minnesota suburb found homes, despite racism in real estate
Decades of discriminatory housing practices created racial disparities in home ownership and wealth. The fight for equity in Minnesota continues today.
