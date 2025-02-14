Unlocking The GatesTrump's Second TermI've Always Wondered ...Los Angeles Wildfires

Unlocking The Gates: How wrongs might be righted
Feb 14, 2025

Unlocking The Gates: How wrongs might be righted

Minnesota Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan in 2018. Stephen Maturen/Getty Images
Today, we hear from Minnesota Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan about what reparatory justice might look like for the state's past racist housing practices.

Segments From this episode

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
John Bruington Media Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Brian Allison Technical Director
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC

Black families in this Minnesota suburb found homes, despite racism in real estate
Unlocking The Gates
Black families in this Minnesota suburb found homes, despite racism in real estate
Attacks against corporate DEI policies are legally weak — and companies like Costco know it
Attacks against corporate DEI policies are legally weak — and companies like Costco know it
In New England, an aging population is leading to a shortage of workers
In New England, an aging population is leading to a shortage of workers
The back story of America's loss of dominance in steel production
The back story of America's loss of dominance in steel production