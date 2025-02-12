Unlocking The Gates: A land transaction opens up a community
Today: how a nighttime business deal unlocked the gates of a Minnesota suburb for dozens of Black families — including the family of Marketplace special correspondent Lee Hawkins.
Three financial agencies come under Trump's scrutiny
The Wall Street Journal reports that the Trump administration is thinking about combining and shrinking federal agencies that regulate banking.
Black families in this Minnesota suburb found homes, despite racism in real estate
Decades of discriminatory housing practices created racial disparities in home ownership and wealth. The fight for equity in Minnesota continues today.
