Loading...

Unlocking The Gates: A land transaction opens up a community
Feb 12, 2025

Unlocking The Gates: A land transaction opens up a community

A photo of Carolyn Hughes-Smith's grandfather on the right, and the first house they moved into on the left. Ayşe Gürsöz
Today: how a nighttime business deal unlocked the gates of a Minnesota suburb for dozens of Black families — including the family of Marketplace special correspondent Lee Hawkins.

Music from the episode

Cynthy Ruth Black Merda!

