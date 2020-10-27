Economic Anxiety Index®Elections 2020Make Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesMy Economy

How America continues to arm its allies
Oct 27, 2020

How America continues to arm its allies

The U.S. plans more weapon sales to Taiwan amid ongoing trade tensions with China. Shares in Europe's biggest bank are up, despite a drop in profits. The EU backs Nigerian candidate Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala to lead the World Trade Organization.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
