Oct 27, 2020
How America continues to arm its allies
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
The U.S. plans more weapon sales to Taiwan amid ongoing trade tensions with China. Shares in Europe's biggest bank are up, despite a drop in profits. The EU backs Nigerian candidate Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala to lead the World Trade Organization.
Subscribe on
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director