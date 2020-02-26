Feb 26, 2020
Unionizing is about to get harder for some workers
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Uncertainty over how COVID-19 will affect near-term bottom lines. National Labor Relations Board plans to make it harder for certain workers to unionize. The $24-billion industry of secondhand clothing.
Stories From this episode
Workplace Culture
NLRB rule could make it harder for millions of workers to organize
It rolls back an Obama-era policy that held some corporations accountable for labor violations by subcontractors and franchisees.
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Why so many people are shopping secondhand
And how retailers are trying to get into the resale market.
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Director
Brian Allison Engineer
Miguel Contreras Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Michael Lipkin Producer
Erika Soderstrom Fellow