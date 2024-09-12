Adventures in HousingI've Always Wondered ...Election 2024My Analog Life

Unionized Boeing workers could strike tonight
Sep 12, 2024

Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images
The union representing 33,000 of Boeing's workers appears ready to reject a tentative deal reached over the weekend.

How trailblazing women fought for a place on Wall Street

by David Brancaccio and Ariana Rosas
Sep 12, 2024
The new book "She-Wolves: The Untold History of Women on Wall Street" chronicles the barriers women had to break down to become part of major financial institutions.
It wasn't until 1976 that the first woman traded stocks on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC
Lis Mahy Producer, BBC

The federal government has two main measures of inflation. They don't agree.
The RSN is dying. What's next for sports broadcasting?
How do Kamala Harris and Donald Trump's economic policy proposals stack up?
Election 2024
Could the U.S. ever attain 100% employment?
I've Always Wondered ...
