Uneven vaccine access is warping the global economy

Q1 GDP increased at a 6.4% annualized rate. That's not because of the red-hot housing market, though.

A lot of it is because of consumers getting back out and spending, especially on services, said Diane Swonk, chief economist at Grant Thornton. "We're seeing really strong gains in spending," Swonk said, "the pivot from spending on everything for your home and exercise equipment and things to make it comfortable in quarantine. People want to see and be seen, and they're spending everything from clothing and makeup and luggage to getting out and stepping out and traveling."