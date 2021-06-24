Million BazillionBack to BusinessI've Always Wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

Uneven vaccine access is warping the global economy
Jun 24, 2021

Zanny Minton Beddoes, editor-in-chief of the Economist magazine, explains. Plus, we break down what's driving GDP growth in the U.S. (Hint: It's not the red-hot housing market.) And, a Supreme Court ruling in favor of California fruit farmers arguing that unions organizing on their property was an unconstitutional invasion. It opens the door to other employers who want to block oversight of their workplaces.

Q1 GDP increased at a 6.4% annualized rate. That's not because of the red-hot housing market, though.

A lot of it is because of consumers getting back out and spending, especially on services, said Diane Swonk, chief economist at Grant Thornton. "We're seeing really strong gains in spending," Swonk said, "the pivot from spending on everything for your home and exercise equipment and things to make it comfortable in quarantine. People want to see and be seen, and they're spending everything from clothing and makeup and luggage to getting out and stepping out and traveling."
Supreme Court ruling for farmers against organized labor has broad implications

by Caroline Champlin
Jun 24, 2021
The justices have expanded property rights in a number of recent cases.
The Supreme Court case focused on a law that allowed union organizers to visit farm property 120 days per year.
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
Fast-Track Vaccines

Uneven vaccination rates may worsen global inequality

by David Brancaccio , Meredith Garretson and Daniel Shin
Jun 24, 2021
Zanny Minton Beddoes of the Economist says a lack of virus protection could hinder many nations’ economic recoveries.
Apu Gomes/AFP via Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
