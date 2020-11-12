Elections 2020COVID-19Make Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesRace and Economy

Is the economic fuel tank down to just fumes?
Nov 12, 2020

Is the economic fuel tank down to just fumes?

Plus, retailers compete by increasing health and safety measures to attract customers. And, despite positive vaccine news this week, oil demand could be a long way from returning to pre-pandemic levels.

Yes, weekly jobless claims ticked down again. But we're also seeing declines in consumer spending, restaurant reservations and job postings

And, Diane Swonk, chief economist at Grant Thornton, says the real issue is that "we've got people literally running on fumes." With no additional coronavirus relief from Washington in sight, "a fiscal cliff is lurking at the end of December," when benefits run out and the moratoriums on evictions run out.
COVID-19

Ahead of the holidays, retailers compete on store safety

by Marielle Segarra
Nov 12, 2020
Because, yes, the pandemic is still raging, and a lot of customers are still hesitant to go shopping.
Signs are placed to direct traffic inside the Westfield Santa Anita shopping mall in Arcadia, California, in October.
Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images
International Energy Agency doesn't see any real chance for boost in oil demand until at least the middle of next year

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
