Yes, weekly jobless claims ticked down again. But we're also seeing declines in consumer spending, restaurant reservations and job postings

And, Diane Swonk, chief economist at Grant Thornton, says the real issue is that "we've got people literally running on fumes." With no additional coronavirus relief from Washington in sight, "a fiscal cliff is lurking at the end of December," when benefits run out and the moratoriums on evictions run out.