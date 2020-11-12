Nov 12, 2020
Is the economic fuel tank down to just fumes?
Plus, retailers compete by increasing health and safety measures to attract customers. And, despite positive vaccine news this week, oil demand could be a long way from returning to pre-pandemic levels.
Segments From this episode
Yes, weekly jobless claims ticked down again. But we're also seeing declines in consumer spending, restaurant reservations and job postings
And, Diane Swonk, chief economist at Grant Thornton, says the real issue is that "we've got people literally running on fumes." With no additional coronavirus relief from Washington in sight, "a fiscal cliff is lurking at the end of December," when benefits run out and the moratoriums on evictions run out.
Ahead of the holidays, retailers compete on store safety
Because, yes, the pandemic is still raging, and a lot of customers are still hesitant to go shopping.
International Energy Agency doesn't see any real chance for boost in oil demand until at least the middle of next year
Marketplace's Nova Safo has more.
