Unemployment rate soars
Apr 3, 2020

Unemployment rate soars

After almost 9 1/2 years of American payrolls growing month over month, there was a sickening drop in March. And the latest numbers don't even capture the worst of it. Plus, the history of the U.S. census.

Stories From this episode

COVID-19

Jobs report shows even early March saw severe economic damage from COVID-19

by Mitchell Hartman
Apr 3, 2020
We're already seeing the biggest one-month rise in unemployment since 1975.
We’ll have to wait for the April report — in more than a month — to see the entire impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Apu Gomes/AFP via Getty Images
Shelf Life

Tracing the history of the census, at a time when 2020 operations are suspended

by David Brancaccio and Candace Manriquez Wrenn
Apr 3, 2020
The 2020 census was planning to deploy up to 500,000 census takers to follow up with households that didn't respond online or by mail.
The U.S. Census Bureau announced that it has suspended census field operations for now over concerns of the census workers and their public interactions amid the global coronavirus pandemic.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
