Apr 3, 2020
Unemployment rate soars
After almost 9 1/2 years of American payrolls growing month over month, there was a sickening drop in March. And the latest numbers don't even capture the worst of it. Plus, the history of the U.S. census.
Stories From this episode
COVID-19
Jobs report shows even early March saw severe economic damage from COVID-19
We're already seeing the biggest one-month rise in unemployment since 1975.
Shelf Life
Tracing the history of the census, at a time when 2020 operations are suspended
The 2020 census was planning to deploy up to 500,000 census takers to follow up with households that didn't respond online or by mail.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Director
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Michael Lipkin Producer
Erika Soderstrom Fellow
