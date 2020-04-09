COVID-19Make Me Smart DailyEcon Extra CreditUnited States of Work

“Nowhere to hide” from layoffs
Apr 9, 2020

More than 6.6 million Americans have filed for unemployment claims in the past week, and they're spreading into new industries. The Fed will make $2.3 trillion more available to backstop the economy. President of the Boston Fed surveys the economy.

COVID-19

Boston Fed president: "Social distancing is expensive"

by David Brancaccio and Candace Manriquez Wrenn
Apr 9, 2020
"Until we have a vaccine and people are completely comfortable, the duration and severity of this downturn are hard to determine," Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren said.
Eric Rosengren thinks it will be "some time" before people are comfortable attending social events in the same way. "And that means it's going to be some time before the economy is fully recovered."
David Dee Delgado/Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Director
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Michael Lipkin Producer
Erika Soderstrom Fellow
