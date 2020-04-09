As COVID-19 reshapes our economy, our newsletter will help you unpack the news from the day.
Apr 9, 2020
“Nowhere to hide” from layoffs
More than 6.6 million Americans have filed for unemployment claims in the past week, and they're spreading into new industries. The Fed will make $2.3 trillion more available to backstop the economy. President of the Boston Fed surveys the economy.
COVID-19
Boston Fed president: "Social distancing is expensive"
"Until we have a vaccine and people are completely comfortable, the duration and severity of this downturn are hard to determine," Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren said.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Director
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Michael Lipkin Producer
Erika Soderstrom Fellow
