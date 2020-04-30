COVID-19Make Me Smart DailyEcon Extra CreditUnited States of Work

The worst string of layoffs on record
Apr 30, 2020

Roughly 30.3 million people have now filed for jobless aid. How the pandemic is widening inequality. Tesla's surprise report of profits during the first quarter of 2020. How big banks were temporarily locked out of the Paycheck Protection Program.

Stories From this episode

COVID-19

Black women twice as likely as white men to suffer economically from COVID-19

by Kimberly Adams
Apr 30, 2020
That includes getting laid off, furloughed or having hours or pay reduced because of the pandemic.
Risk of job loss is already a reality for many black women.
John Moore/Getty Images
COVID-19

Elon Musk and Tesla report a profit for the first quarter, despite COVID-19

by Jack Stewart
Apr 30, 2020
It's the automaker's third profitable quarter in a row.
Musk told investors Wednesday that the company is "pedal to the metal" on expansion right now.
Win McNamee/Getty Images
COVID-19

SBA temporarily shuts out big banks and businesses from Paycheck Protection Program

by David Brancaccio , Nova Safo and Alex Schroeder
Apr 30, 2020
For eight hours, only smaller banks were able to process applications.
How can regulators make sure small businesses are the ones getting this money?
Cindy Ord/Getty Images
Music from the episode

Yin And Yang Uyama Hiroto

