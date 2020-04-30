Apr 30, 2020
The worst string of layoffs on record
Roughly 30.3 million people have now filed for jobless aid. How the pandemic is widening inequality. Tesla's surprise report of profits during the first quarter of 2020. How big banks were temporarily locked out of the Paycheck Protection Program.
Stories From this episode
Black women twice as likely as white men to suffer economically from COVID-19
That includes getting laid off, furloughed or having hours or pay reduced because of the pandemic.
Elon Musk and Tesla report a profit for the first quarter, despite COVID-19
It's the automaker's third profitable quarter in a row.
SBA temporarily shuts out big banks and businesses from Paycheck Protection Program
For eight hours, only smaller banks were able to process applications.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Director
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Michael Lipkin Producer
Erika Soderstrom Fellow