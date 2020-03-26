Featured Now COVID-19Make Me Smart DailyEcon Extra CreditUnited States of Work

Record unemployment claims
Mar 26, 2020

Record unemployment claims

We got the worst spike ever recorded in the number of people signing up for unemployment. And the data from government agencies might not be capturing the full scope of the damage. Virus relief bill passes in the Senate.

COVID-19

The number of new jobless claims looks bad. The reality’s almost certainly worse.

by Mitchell Hartman Mar 26, 2020
The statistics the government uses to measure unemployment are likely underreporting the results of the pandemic.
Nicholas Kamm/AFP via Getty Images
COVID-19

What happens if air-traffic controllers come down with COVID-19?

by Jack Stewart Mar 26, 2020
Cases of the disease have been reported in a handful of air traffic control sites around the U.S.
What happens if crucial air traffic controllers get COVID-19?
Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Director
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Michael Lipkin Producer
Erika Soderstrom Fellow
