Mar 26, 2020
Record unemployment claims
We got the worst spike ever recorded in the number of people signing up for unemployment. And the data from government agencies might not be capturing the full scope of the damage. Virus relief bill passes in the Senate.
Stories From this episode
COVID-19
The number of new jobless claims looks bad. The reality’s almost certainly worse.
The statistics the government uses to measure unemployment are likely underreporting the results of the pandemic.
COVID-19
What happens if air-traffic controllers come down with COVID-19?
Cases of the disease have been reported in a handful of air traffic control sites around the U.S.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Director
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Michael Lipkin Producer
Erika Soderstrom Fellow
