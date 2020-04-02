As COVID-19 reshapes our economy, our newsletter will help you unpack the news from the day.
Apr 2, 2020
Unemployment sign-ups skyrocket
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
First-time unemployment claims doubled week-over-week, to 6.6 million. There are 100,00 crew members stuck on ships at sea during this pandemic. Some economists push for longer grace periods on debt repayment.
Subscribe on
Music from the episode
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Director
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Michael Lipkin Producer
Erika Soderstrom Fellow
Get the latest
Our daily newsletter unpacks what’s happening in the COVID-19 economy and what it means for you.