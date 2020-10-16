Oct 16, 2020
It’s the lowest-paid workers who are being left behind
Plus, how the presidential candidates talked about the pandemic and economy in simultaneous town halls Thursday night. And, property owners around the country are suing the CDC over its ban on evictions.
Segments From this episode
One key to fixing the economy? Getting low-wage workers help
Christopher Low, chief economist at FHN Financial, says low-wage workers are suffering the bulk of job losses — the opposite of what happened in 2008.
In simultaneous town halls, Trump, Biden discussed pandemic, economy and more
Former Vice President Joe Biden said there should be a national pandemic response. He criticized President Trump’s plan as being too focused on Wall Street. Meanwhile, Trump promised a vaccine is on the way and said the economy is "rounding the corner." Marketplace's Jasmine Garsd reports.
Georgia landlord among those challenging CDC eviction moratorium
The CDC says the moratorium is needed to help curb the spread of COVID-19. Some landlords say they may not be able to survive.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director