It’s the lowest-paid workers who are being left behind
Oct 16, 2020

It’s the lowest-paid workers who are being left behind

Plus, how the presidential candidates talked about the pandemic and economy in simultaneous town halls Thursday night. And, property owners around the country are suing the CDC over its ban on evictions.

Segments From this episode

COVID-19

One key to fixing the economy? Getting low-wage workers help

by David Brancaccio , Meredith Garretson and Erika Soderstrom
Oct 16, 2020
Christopher Low, chief economist at FHN Financial, says low-wage workers are suffering the bulk of job losses — the opposite of what happened in 2008.
A pedestrian walks by a San Francisco restaurant closed because of COVID-19.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
In simultaneous town halls, Trump, Biden discussed pandemic, economy and more

Former Vice President Joe Biden said there should be a national pandemic response. He criticized President Trump’s plan as being too focused on Wall Street. Meanwhile, Trump promised a vaccine is on the way and said the economy is "rounding the corner." Marketplace's Jasmine Garsd reports.
COVID-19

Georgia landlord among those challenging CDC eviction moratorium

by Stephannie Stokes
Oct 16, 2020
The CDC says the moratorium is needed to help curb the spread of COVID-19. Some landlords say they may not be able to survive.
Property owners around the country are suing the CDC over its eviction moratorium. Above, a Maricopa County constable knocks on an apartment door in Phoenix before evicting tenants for nonpayment of rent on Oct. 6.
John Moore/Getty Images
Music from the episode

A Million and One Things To Do - Instrumental Time Machine

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
