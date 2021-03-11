Early signs of hiring to come this spring?

Weekly jobless claims are still above the worst point during the Great Recession. But at least they're not getting worse.

At least, looking at last week's claims for state unemployment benefits, that is. Diane Swonk, chief economist at Grant Thornton, said "there is some good news out there," as first-time claims dropped to 712,000. The improvements came in states like Texas, Minnesota and New York. "I think we're going to see a spurt in hiring this spring," Swonk said. She warned, however, that we're a long way from recouping the jobs we've lost to COVID, given the slow pace of employment gains we saw in February. "And so, that's why it's so important that we have stimulus to sustain, and also provide a cushion, even if we lose momentum with the variance in the virus that we're already seeing out there."