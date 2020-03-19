Featured Now COVID-19Econ Extra CreditCheck Your Balance ™️United States of Work

COVID-19 drives unemployment claims up
Mar 19, 2020

COVID-19 drives unemployment claims up

There were 281,000 more people who signed up for unemployment benefits last week. The big three Detroit automakers say they're shutting down factories until at least March 30. The cities and states putting temporary holds on evictions.

Stories From this episode

Check Your Balance ™️

HUD, Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and growing list of cities suspend evictions because of coronavirus

by Samantha Fields Mar 18, 2020
Lawmakers are calling for a moratorium on evictions across the country, as more and more schools, events, restaurants and bars shut down.
San Francisco was one of the first big cities in the country to put a temporary moratorium on evictions during the coronavirus.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Director
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Michael Lipkin Producer
Erika Soderstrom Fellow

