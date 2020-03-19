As COVID-19 reshapes our economy, our newsletter will help you unpack the news from the day.
Mar 19, 2020
COVID-19 drives unemployment claims up
There were 281,000 more people who signed up for unemployment benefits last week. The big three Detroit automakers say they're shutting down factories until at least March 30. The cities and states putting temporary holds on evictions.
Check Your Balance ™️
HUD, Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and growing list of cities suspend evictions because of coronavirus
Lawmakers are calling for a moratorium on evictions across the country, as more and more schools, events, restaurants and bars shut down.
