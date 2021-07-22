Unearthing the journey to “Summer of Soul”
We spoke with the producers of "Summer of Soul" on why the music festival that was also known as "Black Woodstock" appeared to be buried in history, and what it took to finally bring it into the spotlight. We also discuss how idyllic vacation towns have dealt with the surge in popularity for vacation homes.
“Summer of Soul” producers on battling Black erasure to make the film
Why the Harlem Cultural Festival, known as “Black Woodstock,” was forgotten for decades.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director