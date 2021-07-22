Million BazillionBack to BusinessI've Always Wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

Unearthing the journey to “Summer of Soul”
Jul 22, 2021

We spoke with the producers of "Summer of Soul" on why the music festival that was also known as "Black Woodstock" appeared to be buried in history, and what it took to finally bring it into the spotlight. We also discuss how idyllic vacation towns have dealt with the surge in popularity for vacation homes.

Segments From this episode

Econ Extra Credit with David Brancaccio

“Summer of Soul” producers on battling Black erasure to make the film

by David Brancaccio and Rose Conlon
Jul 22, 2021
Why the Harlem Cultural Festival, known as “Black Woodstock,” was forgotten for decades.
The 5th Dimension performs at the Harlem Cultural Festival of 1969, as seen in the new documentary "Summer of Soul."
Courtesy Searchlight Pictures
